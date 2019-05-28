Air Canada officials confirm the airline experienced a 'computer technical issue' Tuesday night that affected airport operations, check-in, and customer call centres but the systems are back online.

"We can confirm airport systems are beginning to come back online," said an Air Canada spokesperson in a statement released shortly after 10:30 p.m. MT. "We’re expecting some flight delays & cancellations as a result of this, but we are working hard to move as many customers as possible this evening. Customers should check their flight's status via their airport websites or sites such as flightaware.com. We are planning to add additional flights or larger aircraft tomorrow to help get people on their way as quickly as possible. We thank our customers for their patience and apologize for the inconvenience."

Passengers at Calgary International Airport confirmed the outage began shortly after 6 p.m. MT and initially prevented the boarding of planes.

As of 9:30 p.m., Air Canada flights to Ottawa, Vancouver, Edmonton and Victoria had all departed from the Calgary International Airport but the flights were delayed by up to two hours.