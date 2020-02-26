CALGARY -- Police have charged a 19-year-old airdrie resident in conjuction with the death of 19-year-old Kalix Langenau of Vancouver, whose body was discovered Feb.17, 2020.

19-year-old Hunter Van Mackelberg of Airdrie has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Langenau, who was reported missing after spending time in northeast Calgary on Feb. 15.

Friends said Langenau lived in Vancouver, and was in Calgary for the Family Day long weekend.

His car was discovered abandoned on Feb. 15.

A friend of Langenau's, Nathan Rohl, who said he knew him for 14 years said in an interview with CTV that, "All I can say is that I am glad the RCMP have caught the person possibly responsible for the death of my best friend.

"All we can do now is wait and let the judicial system do what it can to bring justice to this act."

Van Mackelberg was remanded into custody after a judicial hearing. He will appear in Airdrie Provincial Court Feb. 27, 2020 via CCTV.