CALGARY -- A Sunday evening call to the Airdrie RCMP about someone breaking in to vehicles in a residential neighbourhood led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man, who now faces 56 criminal code charges.

The incident that brought him down took place around 7:30 p.m., when Airdrie RCMP responded to a complaint of someone breaking into vehicles in Luxtone, adding a description of a vehicle parked in the area that might be involved.

RCMP arrived and shortly thereafter, discovered the vehicle, and a male driver, who they allege was responsible for multiple break-and-enters.

Oscar Valle, 21, is now facing 56 charges, including break-and-enter, numerous counts of possession of stolen property, four charges of possession of a weapon, numerous counts of breach of probation and numerous counts of mischief.

Valle was released from custody on several conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Airdrie provincial court on Feb. 27.

