Officials say they’ve found the body of an Airdrie man who was reported missing last week near Revelstoke.

Revelstoke RCMP say that Michael Foster was reported missing late Friday.

On Saturday, members of the Revelstoke Mountain Ski Patrol commenced an extensive search of the facility and soon extended their efforts beyond the resort’s boundaries.

Members of the Revelstoke Search and Rescue team found Foster, dead in the Greely Creek area, northeast of the resort at about 4:45 p.m.

RCMP is now assisting the B.C. Coroner Service in the investigation into Foster’s death.

Officials remind everyone going into the backcountry to be prepared and notify someone about where you are planning to go.