CALGARY -- The Airdrie RCMP detachment is attempting to identify two men who allegedly attempted to break into a rural home but fled after tripping an alarm.

According to RCMP, a rear window of a home west of Airdrie was smashed on the afternoon of Jan. 18. The two suspects, both Caucasian males, left without gaining access to the building after an audible alarm scared them off.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects driving away in a white Hyundai Sonata.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.