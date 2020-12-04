CALGARY -- Airdrie RCMP are investigating after an early-morning robbery of Optima Eyewear and Optometry.

The incident took place about 3:15 a.m., when Airdrie RCMP were alerted to a break and enter at the eyewear store at 1700 Market Street.

Video surveillance showed two white men in black jackets, black face masks and gloves enter the store and steal a number of pairs of glasses, at around 12:30 a.m. It's possible that the suspects fled the scene in a white cube van.

A number of the stolen glasses were unique as they were designed by the owner. The glasses vary in colour but are the same style, with the brand name NORD on each pair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200. Anonymous tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the "P3Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.