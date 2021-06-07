CALGARY -- RCMP is asking for help from the public in identifying two male suspects after a pair of thefts over the weekend in Airdrie.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on June 6, two men gained entry into a car on Bayside Drive and the incident was captured by a security camera. Approximately $1,000 worth of items were taken from the vehicle and the suspects left the scene in a newer model silver Ford Escape.

The vehicle was recorded nearly an hour later by cameras in the community of Coopers Cove. The suspects proceeded to steal $5,000 worth of tools from a home under construction in the neighbourhood.

The first suspect is described as a non-Caucasian male with dark hair. He was wearing red pants with a white stripe down the leg, and a grey sweater or jacket with black arms.

The second suspect is also a non-Caucasian male with dark, shaggy hair who was wearing light pants and a black hoodie or jacket during the thefts.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or their local police. To give an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play.