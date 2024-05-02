CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary police stop erratic vehicle driving with its hood up

    Police stopped a vehicle in Castleridge that was being driven dangerously with its hood completely covering the windshield. Police stopped a vehicle in Castleridge that was being driven dangerously with its hood completely covering the windshield.
    Share

    Calgary police took swift action to stop a stolen vehicle, which was driving erratically in Castleridge Thursday morning.

    At approximately 7:45 a.m., officers found the van driving with its hood up, covering the windshield.

    As they attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled, but they didn't get far before officers were able to safely stop the vehicle.

    EMS took one person to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

    The vehicles, including a number of police cruisers involved, were damaged.

    One person has been taken into custody.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Imagine living in a 4-foot body that doesn't develop chronic diseases

    Nathaly Paola Castro Torres has a rare disorder called Laron syndrome that is caused by a genetic mutation. It stunts her growth but also provides a hidden silver lining: Her body is protected from chronic diseases such as cancer that often take life away long before old age.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News