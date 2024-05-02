Calgary police stop erratic vehicle driving with its hood up

Calgary police took swift action to stop a stolen vehicle, which was driving erratically in Castleridge Thursday morning.

At approximately 7:45 a.m., officers found the van driving with its hood up, covering the windshield.

As they attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled, but they didn't get far before officers were able to safely stop the vehicle.

EMS took one person to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The vehicles, including a number of police cruisers involved, were damaged.

One person has been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.