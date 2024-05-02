Snow to end Thursday, double-digit highs Friday

The synoptic setup that has been responsible for cold and wet weather in southern Alberta will start to break down on Thursday, allowing the bulk of precipitation to taper off as the system tracks south and east out of the region.

In line with the nature of an upsloping event, snow and rainfall totals were highly variable with some communities measuring over 45 centimetres of snow from Monday through to early Wednesday.

A majority of the heaviest totals were along the foothills which will prove helpful considering the long-term drought conditions for much of the region.

Higher surface temperatures and daytime highs that have been mostly between 0 to 4 C have prevented snow from sticking to roads in Calgary, however natural surfaces like grasses are showing some accumulations.

As of 7:40 a.m., Thursday 511 Alberta was showing impacts to highway conditions west and south of Calgary, with cameras also reflecting that.

Layers will still be necessary on Thursday in Calgary. The forecast high of 7 C is still well below the seasonal average of 14 C, and north winds will remain strong throughout the day.

Friday will bring more sunshine with a high of 12 C, both of which will help melt accumulations at lower elevations.

Stability is still fragile however with rain likely to move in to southern Alberta on Sunday night and stick around under the middle of the week.