Alberta announces $6.3M for 4 agencies to improve mental health of seniors

The provincial government has committed more than $6.3 million in funding to four Alberta organizations in an effort to improve mental health support for seniors.

The agencies receiving the funding include the United Way of Calgary and Area, Imagine Institute for Learning, Carya Society of Calgary and the Alberta Elder Abuse Awareness Council.

The grants will be used for home-based psychosocial and mental health supports, training for home care and seniors lodge staff in mental health first aid and helping seniors access addictions and mental health supports.

Alberta's Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Mike Ellis says everyone, including seniors, should have the opportunity to pursue recovery from addiction and mental health challenges.

"We are all working together to help seniors – who have given so much to our province – be healthy and well," Ellis said.

"From isolation to a loss of community, the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on older persons. As we return to normal life, we must continue to address the lasting impacts to mental health and wellness. This funding will help do just that,” added Josephine Pon, minister of seniors and housing.

Any Albertans who need mental health help can call 211, or visit Alberta.ca/mentalhealth.