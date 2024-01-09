Alberta-born WR Ajou Ajou eligible for 2024 NFL Draft

Alberta-born wide receiver Ajou Ajou has been granted special eligibility for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Ajou was born in Calgary, raised in Brooks, Alta., and played part of his high school football career in Edmonton.

He is among 34 underclassmen granted eligibility for the NFL draft on Tuesday.

The NFL grants draft eligibility to underclassmen who have been out of high school for at least three years and have renounced their college football eligibility.

Ajou was a part of Edmonton’s Harry Ainlay High School’s track, basketball and football teams, before moving to Florida, where he caught the eye of college scouts.

He was recruited to play football at Clemson University in South Carolina for the 2020 season. He played two seasons in Clemson and then transferred to the University of South Florida for one year.

He finished his college career with Garden City Community College in Garden City, Kan.

The 6’3”, 210-pound wide receiver was listed as a redshirt sophomore in 2023 and had 17 catches, 186 yards and two touchdowns through seven games.

Ajou Ajou's player photo for the Garden City Community College Broncbusters. (Source: Garden City Community College Athletics)

TSN’s Dave Naylor reported Ajou will also be eligible for the Canadian Football League draft this spring.

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 25-27.

With files from CTV News Edmonton