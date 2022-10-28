Alberta Colleges Athletics Conference soccer championships underway in Raymond, Alta.

This weekend marks a huge milestone for Lethbridge College, which is hosting the Alberta Colleges Athletics Conference (ACAC) soccer championships for the first time.

The tournament at Comet Stadium in Raymond, Alta., which began on Thursday and wraps on Sunday, will see the best men's and women's soccer teams from across the province compete to play in the conference championships and to earn a spot at nationals.

Todd Caughlin, the manager of athletics and recreation services at Lethbridge College, says everyone is overjoyed.

"The fact that we get to host twelve teams, the best in the ACAC, for four days … It's just been spectacular. We're so excited," Caughlin said.

Lethbridge College was originally supposed to host the championship in 2020, but it was cancelled due to COVID, something Caughlin says was a tough pill for him to swallow.

“A little bit devastating, but more so for the student athletes. This is what they strive and work for, so not being able to have that, it's hard," he said.

"But now we're getting to do it and it's a fun time."

Sean Carey, head coach of both the men’s and women’s soccer teams, says he is particularly excited to see the energy of the crowd.

"You can hear the crowd behind us while we're talking, you know the excitement that's there. Everybody's just thrilled to get back on the field again."

It’ll be a stressful weekend, and Carey says the Lethbridge Kodiaks will be facing more pressure as the home team.

“They're ready," he said. "It's just a matter of us, as a coaching staff, keeping them mentally prepared."

To learn more about the tournament you can visit he ACAC website.