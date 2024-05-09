Alberta contributes $150,000 to Energize Ukraine initiative

The Government of Alberta has announced a financial contribution of $150,000 to support Ukraine's efforts in repairing and rebuilding crucial energy infrastructure severely damaged by the ongoing Russian invasion.

Premier Danielle Smith says the funding aims to address the urgent energy needs of Ukrainian communities most affected by the conflict.

"We stand firmly behind our commitment to assisting Ukraine in its endeavour to rebuild its energy infrastructure affected by the ongoing war. Through this funding, we transform our commitment into tangible action," said Smith.

"Alberta firmly believes in extending assistance to our partners in times of need, and we are proud to enhance our long-standing friendship with Ukraine with this financial support."

The funds will be directed to Energize Ukraine, a global coalition established by the Ukrainian World Congress.

It aids the Ukrainian people in restoring their electricity systems amidst the ongoing conflict.

"Receiving reliable and secure energy is a fundamental necessity, regardless of geographical location. Alberta is honoured to share our resources and assist in the reconstruction of Ukraine's infrastructure," said Energy and Minerals Minister Brian Jean.

"We aim to provide the necessary tools and equipment to alleviate the damage inflicted upon numerous communities over the past two years."

Yarema Kovaliv, the director of Energize Ukraine, expressed gratitude for the support, saying the funding will help maintain the resilience of the Ukrainian people.

"During these challenging times, Ukraine's energy infrastructure requires extraordinary support. We are immensely grateful for the invaluable assistance and solidarity extended by the Government of Alberta," said Kovaliv.

"This contribution will undoubtedly augment the endurance of the Ukrainian people and is meticulously allocated to equip schools with solar panel microgrids. By doing so, we ensure that Ukrainian children have dependable access to electricity, which is essential given the detrimental impact of Russia's actions on our energy infrastructure."

Energize Ukraine will collaborate with local Ukrainian companies, non-governmental organizations and charitable entities to efficiently procure and transport essential energy equipment, including solar panels, bushings, fuses and circuit breakers.

These components will be strategically installed in schools and hospitals, addressing the areas of greatest need in Ukraine.