Alberta Day of Caring: Recycle empty bottles and cans to help Jasper wildfire evacuees

Wednesday marks Alberta Day of Caring, an province-wide effort to support Jasper wildfire evacuees.

The fundraiser is a joint effort between Alberta radio stations and Alberta bottle depots.

To help, people can bring their bottles or can cans to bottle depots throughout Alberta and say "these are for Jasper."

You can also donate to the Canadian Red Cross 2024 Alberta Fires Appeal.

Both the provincial and federal government will be matching every dollar donated, which means every $1 donated will become $3 to support those affected by the wildfires.

Donations can be made through the Red Cross Canada website, or people can text the word "RADIO" to 20222 to make a $10 donation.

As of July 31, the Red Cross is giving out $750 payments to Jasper households.

The organization says donations are currently going towards the immediate needs of evacuees for things like hotels and food.

"One person said, 'I’ve lost everything. I’ve lost my house. I have no money I don’t have anymore.' So this money is so important to that person, and it’s something we hear over and over again," said Guy Lepage with the Canadian Red Cross.

The funds will then go toward assisting people as they eventually return home and start the long rebuilding process.

"The resiliency is coming through now, and we are there to help them with the very generous Canadians who, whenever there’s a disaster this country, open their hearts and wallets," added Lepage.

With the wildfire near the town still listed as out-of-control, evacuees still don’t have a timeline on when they can return.

Alberta Wildfire says hot, dry conditions could cause the fire to pick up again this weekend.