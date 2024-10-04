'Equity for everyone': Lethbridge Polytechnic launches accessibility micro-credential

LETHBRIDGE -

To enhance inclusivity at Lethbridge Polytechnic, the institution has launched a new accessibility micro-credential.

"It provides a common language and understanding of what accessibility services is, people's basic human rights and how to navigate it here at the polytechnic," said Mark Davids, accessibility manager at Lethbridge Polytechnic.

The new bite-sized, non-credit micro-credential will be used to teach students, faculty and the community about services offered to help those with disabilities.

"Distractions are a huge thing," said second-year practical nursing student Niculina Jensen, who has ADHD.

"When you get to a college level or polytechnic level, you have to be able to understand that content, so having these spaces is essential for students."

Students, faculty and parents can complete the 40-minute course through the polytechnic's internal learning hub.

"I would say (students are) 50 per cent more successful than without it," Jensen said.

"It gives them the chance to be on the same level as other students that don't require these assistances."

The micro-credential was launched on Friday -- an optimal time, according to Davids.

He says within the past 10 years, the institution has seen a 135 per cent increase in students with a disability applying.

"Within that group, there's a 403 per cent increase in students with multiple disabilities and we've had a 500 per cent increase in students with psychiatric disabilities," Davids said.

While the course may be small, the polytechnic is hoping the lessons learned will be used within the wider community, outside workplaces and eventually, other post-secondary institutions.

"We're not trying to change courses or the academic integrity of what the polytechnic is doing," Davids said.

"That's not what this is about.

"It's just about lowering the barriers to make sure that there's equity for everyone trying to get an education.

"Students are the ones that are going to be going into the workforce, so eventually, they're going to make up the bulk of the population and by learning these skills now, they're able to advocate in the future."

Lethbridge Polytechnic employees will have to complete the mandatory course, while students, caregivers, parents and support persons will have the option.

"It's by far the most exciting thing I've ever seen this polytechnic do," Jensen said.