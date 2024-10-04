Driver airlifted following serious crash in Taber, Alta.

A person was airlifted to hospital following a serious crash in Taber, Alta., on Friday morning.

Taber RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 864 around 10:30 a.m., for a crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck.

Police said one driver was airlifted by STARS air ambulance for medical attention.

RCMP sent out a news release about the crash around 4:30 p.m., saying the highway was expected to reopen within 30 minutes.

No further details were provided, but RCMP said an updated media release would be sent out once more information becomes available.

Taber is approximately 260 kilometres southeast of Calgary.