CALGARY
Calgary

    • Driver airlifted following serious crash in Taber, Alta.

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A person was airlifted to hospital following a serious crash in Taber, Alta., on Friday morning.

    Taber RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 864 around 10:30 a.m., for a crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck.

    Police said one driver was airlifted by STARS air ambulance for medical attention.

    RCMP sent out a news release about the crash around 4:30 p.m., saying the highway was expected to reopen within 30 minutes.

    No further details were provided, but RCMP said an updated media release would be sent out once more information becomes available.

    Taber is approximately 260 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News