Alberta gun owners struggle to renew licenses due to massive federal delays

With hunting seasons open across Alberta, many firearms owners are finding themselves facing a difficult decision.

To have a firearm, you must have a Possession and Acquisition License or PAL - but unusually long delays in renewing licenses mean some will have to pass on their annual hunting trips or risk running afoul of the law.

Don Holloway, a 75-year-old Calgarian, says he first mailed in his renewal back in March, but it was returned two months later with a note saying it was done incorrectly. He re-did his application and sent it off again in May, and his new license still hasn't arrived.

The vast majority of Canadian PAL renewals are processed by the RCMP in New Brunswick.

The delays are affecting as many as 60,000 or 70,000 Albertans this year, and Alberta Chief Firearms Officer Teri Bryant says applications are taking between six and nine months to complete.

However, she cautions that leaving home with a firearm but no valid license is illegal.

"You shouldn't do it. According to the law, you do have a six month grace period … But during that period, you're not supposed to be doing anything with your guns. And yes, this does put Alberta firearms owners in a very difficult spot, particularly if they're hunters, and there's a limited window of time when they can go out hunting."

The province has committed $7 million to hire more staff to help RCMP get license turnaround times back to 60 days for new applications and less for simple renewals.

There are approximately 340,000 licensed firearms owners in Alberta and 2.2 million in Canada.