CALGARY -- Alberta has reported a new daily record number of COVID-19 fatalities and six of those deaths occurred at one long-term care facility in Calgary.

The province announced 30 more Albertans had died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of victims of the disease to 790.

Six of the deaths reported Thursday were linked to the outbreak at Clifton Manor, a long-term care facility in southeast Calgary.

The outbreak at that facility, which was declared on Nov. 16, resulted in more than 130 cases of the illness in residents and staff members.

According to the latest details on the Brenda Stafford Foundation's website, the company that operates Clifton Manor, there are 20 active cases among residents and 13 active cases in staff members.

Fifty residents and 38 staff members have recovered from their symptoms, the BSF says.

Unfortunately, 16 residents have died, with the six most recent being announced during the daily COVID-19 update from Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

The details on the latest deaths are as follows:

Man in his 80s (died Dec. 2) – included comorbidities

Man in his 90s (died Dec. 2) – included comorbidities

Man in his 80s (died Dec. 3) – included comorbidities

Woman in her 90s (died Dec. 4) – included comorbidities

Man in his 80s (died Dec. 15) – included comorbidities

Woman in her 90s (died Dec. 15) – included comorbidities

Alberta Health says the delay in reporting the deaths is either due to details being passed on to them later on or COVID-19 being declared as a contributing factor to the death as a result of a post-mortem.

Hinshaw gave her condolences to all the families affected by the deaths announced Thursday.

"The death of a friend or family member is tragic at any time. But, I know that during the holidays, we can feel these losses and our loved ones absences more than ever. I extend my heartfelt sympathies to everyone mourning a loss today from COVID-19 or from any other cause."

She also emphasized the importance of following all health guidelines in the coming days in order to avoid such tragic circumstances in the future.

"Celebrating holiday gatherings with people outside of your household are not only against the restrictions that are in place – they are also the wrong thing to do right now. I know that Albertans want to do the right thing. The safest way to celebrate this year is in person with only your own household or with your designated to close contacts if you live alone."

The province added 1,571 new cases of the illness Thursday, but said the number of active cases in Alberta has dipped below 20,000.