CALGARY -- Two more residents at Calgary's Clifton Manor care home have died from COVID-19, the province announced Saturday.

Alberta Health says a woman in her 90s died Dec. 10 and a woman in her 70s died the following day.

The second victim did have comorbidities, but there are no details about what they were. It's not known if the other resident had any comorbidities that contributed to her death.

The province also announced 11 other fatalities and 1,590 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta Saturday.

Nine of the deaths were in the Edmonton zone, with five being attributed to an outbreak at the Hardisty Care Centre.

The two remaining victims resided in the Central and North zones.

82 ACTIVE CASES AT CLIFTON MANOR

Clifton Manor, which is managed by the Brenda Stafford Foundation, declared an outbreak of COVID-19 on Nov. 16. So far, the virus has spread to 127 people connected to the facility.

There are 47 active cases of COVID-19 among residents and 35 active cases among staff members. Twenty-five residents and seven staff members have recovered.

The BSF has reported 13 deaths as a result of the current outbreak.

"We extend our condolences to the families and loved ones of the residents at Clifton Manor who have sadly passed away," wrote Julie Arnold, communications and marketing manager for the BSF, in a statement to CTV News.

All visitation to care facility has been suspended except in extenuating circumstances that must be approved by the administrator.