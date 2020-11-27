CALGARY -- The Canmore Eagles junior hockey team has gone into quarantine after 16 members tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes one day after the Alberta Junior Hockey League — where the Eagles compete — put its season on pause after four cases were identified spread across four different teams.

The 16 members of the Eagles who tested positive are suffering varying levels of sickness.

Team officials say one player was showing symptoms on the team bus after a game and was immediately isolated when they arrived home.

Eagles head coach and general manager Andrew Milne calls it a scary situation.

"It could have been picked up anywhere and I think it is an indication of how fast it can spread and how diligent people have to be," he said.

"We did everything we could possibly do within our group to mitigate this but obviously it just happened so fast. I know our group feels terrible for affecting the billets and putting people out of work for a couple of weeks, and the fear that it comes with. It's definitely something we're going to need to address."

Milne added his wife and one of his sons have also tested positive for the virus.