Alberta looks to poach skilled workers from Vancouver, Toronto
Alberta is looking to draw skilled workers from Toronto and Vancouver to the province and will launch a recruitment campaign Monday morning.
Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to provide details on the campaign beginning at 11 a.m. MT. A livestream of the announcement will be available here.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as details emerge.
Calgary Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE AT 11 MT
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Hot and potentially stormy weather for Calgary
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We've been abandoned': Man dies in B.C. town waiting for health care near ambulance station
For the second time in less than a month, a resident of Ashcroft, B.C., died while waiting for health care.
Canadian home sales fall for 5th month in a row, down 29 per cent from last July
Canada's average resale home price fell 4.5% from a year ago in July and was down 5.4% on the month as buyers continued to sit on the sidelines amid rising borrowing costs.
British regulator 1st in world to OK Moderna's updated COVID booster
British drug regulators have become the first in the world to authorize an updated version of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original virus and the omicron variant.
Canada less than halfway to Afghan resettlement goal one year after Taliban takeover
A year after the Taliban seized control of Kabul, Canada's resettlement efforts have lagged behind official targets and the efforts to help those fleeing the war in Ukraine. More than 17,300 Afghans have arrived in Canada since last August compared to 71,800 Ukrainians who have come to Canada in 2022 alone.
Anne Heche taken off life support, 9 days after car crash
Anne Heche, the Emmy-winning film and television actor whose dramatic Hollywood rise in the 1990s and accomplished career contrasted with personal chapters of turmoil, died of injuries from a fiery car crash. She was 53.
China announces new drills as U.S. delegation visits Taiwan
China announced more military drills around Taiwan as the self-governing island's president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation on Monday, threatening to renew tensions between Beijing and Washington just days after a similar visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered China.
Padma Lakshmi 'worried and wordless' over attack on ex-husband Salman Rushdie
Padma Lakshmi is supporting her ex-husband Salman Rushdie in his recovery. The 'Top Chef' star tweeted Sunday that she is 'relieved' Rushdie is 'pulling through after Friday's nightmare' in which he was stabbed multiple times while on stage in New York.
Colonial Building in Newfoundland won't be renamed after all: provincial government
The Newfoundland and Labrador government says it will not be changing the name of the Colonial Building in downtown St. John's.
About 4,000 beagles destined for drug experiments finding new homes
About 4,000 beagles are looking for homes after animal rescue organizations started removing them from a Virginia facility that bred them to be sold to laboratories for drug experiments.
Edmonton
-
Canadian home sales fall for 5th month in a row, down 29 per cent from last July
Canada's average resale home price fell 4.5% from a year ago in July and was down 5.4% on the month as buyers continued to sit on the sidelines amid rising borrowing costs.
-
WATCH LIVE AT 11 MT
WATCH LIVE AT 11 MT | Alberta looks to poach skilled workers from Vancouver, Toronto
The government of Alberta is looking to draw skilled workers from Toronto and Vancouver to the province and will launch its recruitment campaign Monday morning.
-
Smith takes aim at Kenney's sovereignty act comments, asks premier to 'respect' leadership contest
Jason Kenney and United Conservative Party leadership hopeful Danielle Smith traded words about her proposed sovereignty act this weekend, with Smith saying the premier should not interfere in the contest.
Vancouver
-
'We've been abandoned': Man dies in B.C. town waiting for health care near ambulance station
For the second time in less than a month, a resident of Ashcroft, B.C., died while waiting for health care.
-
Strike action: B.C.'s largest public sector union to picket BC Liquor Store warehouses
A union representing tens of thousands of government workers says it will begin job action Monday.
-
Drive-by shooting at Surrey home being investigated
A drive-by shooting of a Surrey home is being investigated by Mounties.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia firefighters head to Newfoundland and Labrador to battle wildfires
A group of Nova Scotians is being sent to fight wildfires burning in central Newfoundland.
-
'I have to fight for myself': Quadriplegic man says N.S. government told him to live in a hospital
A diving accident at 14-years-old left Brian Parker paralyzed from the chest down. Now at age 49, he's without the person who was caring for him full-time until just last week, after his 68-year-old mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
-
Colonial Building in Newfoundland won't be renamed after all: provincial government
The Newfoundland and Labrador government says it will not be changing the name of the Colonial Building in downtown St. John's.
Vancouver Island
-
6 arrested after standoff with police at Campbell River home
An hours-long standoff between heavily armed police and the occupants of a home in Campbell River has ended with six arrests, Mounties say. Frontline officers responded to the home in the 600 block of Alpine Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, after receiving multiple reports of shots being fired.
-
U.S. authorities working to keep orcas away from 'pollution incident' off Vancouver Island
The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are responding to a sunken vessel leaking fuel in Haro Strait, between Vancouver Island and San Juan Island.
-
'It's really exciting': Rare white orca spotted on northern Vancouver Island
Orca sightings on Vancouver Island aren't rare, but they're always thrilling, and that was especially true for a group of aquaculture workers on the North Island this week.
Toronto
-
About 60 per cent of non-profit Toronto childcare centres have opted into $10/day, rebates won't begin until the fall
About 60 per cent of Toronto’s non-profit childcare centres have opted into the federal government’s $10 a day program ahead of a Sept. 1 deadline but the uptake among for-profit centres has lagged behind.
-
Ford expanding 'strong mayor' powers to more cities
Addressing municipal leaders in Ottawa this morning, on the first full day of events at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario Conference, Premier Doug Ford said the 'strong mayor' powers he initially said would be granted to the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa will be expanded to other municipalities.
-
Hamilton police arrest former camp counsellor in sexual assault investigation
Hamilton police have arrested and charged a 24-year-old man accused of sexual assault while working as a camp counsellor at a local college.
Montreal
-
Quebec launches another COVID-19 vaccination campaign for seniors
Quebec health authorities are launching another COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign.
-
Quebec's public finances are good despite a climate of 'very high uncertainty': AG
Quebec's public finances are in order as the Oct. 3 election approaches, but nothing should be taken for granted due to prevailing economic uncertainty, according to the auditor general.
-
Quebec COVID-19 infections steady as province prepares fall vaccination campaign
Three more people in Quebec have died due to COVID-19, a total of 16,129.
Ottawa
-
Ford expanding 'strong mayor' powers to more cities
Addressing municipal leaders in Ottawa this morning, on the first full day of events at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario Conference, Premier Doug Ford said the 'strong mayor' powers he initially said would be granted to the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa will be expanded to other municipalities.
-
Five-kilometre section of Queensway reopens for Monday morning commute
Highway 417 reopened to traffic between Metcalfe and Carling/Kirkwood Avenues at approximately 12 a.m. Monday, six hours ahead of schedule after crews worked through the weekend to replace the Booth Street Bridge in Ottawa's west end.
-
Two people from Ottawa killed in Port Hope, Ont. plane crash
Two people from Ottawa were killed when their small plane crashed in Port Hope, Ont. this weekend.
Kitchener
-
University students displaced by fire in Waterloo
With only a few weeks before classes begin, multiple students have been displaced after flames ripped through a house Sunday morning. Occupants were home at the time and were alerted by a quick-thinking bylaw officer.
-
Former Waterloo Region family remembers nine-year-old after search comes to tragic end
A family that recently moved from Waterloo Region is remembering the life of their nine-year-old boy after the search for him came to a tragic end.
-
Police arrest 6, seize $200,000 in drugs in Brantford, Ont.
Six people have been arrested following a two-month drug investigation centered in Brantford, Ont. Nearly $214,000 in illicit drugs and 23 firearms were also seized.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Hilltops kick off regular season with victory over Winnipeg
The Saskatoon Hilltops season opened Sunday with the team’s home-opener against the Winnipeg Rifles at Gordie Howe Park.
-
Tennis ball sized hail reported in Barrier Lake: Environment Canada
Parts of central Saskatchewan were battered by severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening of Aug 13.
-
Riders break 3 game losing streak with win over Elks
Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and one through the air as the Riders snapped a three game losing skid Saturday night with a 34-23 win in Edmonton.
Northern Ontario
-
Parry Sound family shares their heartache after tragic loss of son during camping trip
Everett Freeman, 9, went camping with his family on Huckleberry Island in Georgian Bay, and went missing around 3 p.m. on Friday.
-
One taken to hospital after Nairn Centre fire
CTV News has learned one person has been taken to hospital after an early morning fire at a camp west of Sudbury.
-
Former Waterloo Region family remembers nine-year-old after search comes to tragic end
A family that recently moved from Waterloo Region is remembering the life of their nine-year-old boy after the search for him came to a tragic end.
Winnipeg
-
'Absolutely devastating': Struggling duty-free stores call for end to ArriveCan app
Duty-free shops along Canada's border, like the one in Emerson, are continuing to report record low sales.
-
Weather conditions favourable for 'severe' storms in parts of Manitoba
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans that conditions are favourable in parts of the province for the development of “severe” thunderstorms that could cause strong winds, large hail, and heavy rain.
-
About 4,000 beagles destined for drug experiments finding new homes
About 4,000 beagles are looking for homes after animal rescue organizations started removing them from a Virginia facility that bred them to be sold to laboratories for drug experiments.
Regina
-
Sask. residents aged 18+ now eligible for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose
Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older are eligible to receive a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Canadian home sales fall for 5th month in a row, down 29 per cent from last July
Canada's average resale home price fell 4.5% from a year ago in July and was down 5.4% on the month as buyers continued to sit on the sidelines amid rising borrowing costs.
-
Tennis ball sized hail reported in Barrier Lake: Environment Canada
Parts of central Saskatchewan were battered by severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening of Aug 13.