CALGARY – The Official Opposition called on the Alberta government on Wednesday to reverse their decision to remove a number of safety measures that were brought in earlier this year to keep highways safe.

In April 2018, 16 people died and 13 others were seriously injured when a truck driver collided with the Humboldt Broncos team bus as it was on its way to a game in northeastern Saskatchewan.

The NDP was joined by family members of some of the Humboldt crash victims at the legislature, saying Canadians are "still deeply affected by images of that horrific collision."

"Our government brought in highway safety measures to prevent it from ever happening again," said Rachel Notley, leader of the Official Opposition in a release. "It is unconscionable for this UCP government to roll these standards back."

The Mandatory Entry Level Training (MELT) program was introduced in March by the previous NDP government in order to enhance safety in the commercial trucking industry.

After the UCP was elected into office two months later, they rolled back the changes and added an exemption for farmers, farm workers and school bus drivers.

Toby Boulet, whose son Logan died in the crash, is campaigning against the government's move, said it's hard to believe a load of grain is being given the same value as someone's life.

"We are going to go back and allow improper or not sufficient training on the same highways that I drive on, that you drive on, that everyone drives on."

Shauna Nordstrom, the mother of 18-year-old Logan Hunter, one of the victims of the crash, also supports the increased training requirements.

"We can’t take any more chances with inexperienced and inadequately trained drivers of semi trucks. This needs to include all industries. Every time we put new drivers on the road with potentially dangerous loads we are flipping the coin for safety and we need to be better," she said. "Today, we stand firm on our views and ask the Government to stop these exemptions.”

Alberta's Minister of Transportation Ric McIver told CTV News the MELT certification isn't going anywhere.

However, a consultation process is underway into the changes because of some complaints from the agriculture industry that the rules "present a number of challenges for producers."

There's no information on when the talks will wrap up and McIver's office hasn't said anything about what's been discussed so far.