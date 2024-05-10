Lethbridge dad feeling 'happy, happy, happy' after $100K lottery win

A Lethbridge father is celebrating a $100,000 lottery win by investing in his child's future.

Stephen De Los Santos won the money on the Feb. 27 Extra draw.

"This is going straight to my kid’s college fund," he said in a Friday news release.

"I’m so thankful," he said. "Happy, happy, happy."

De Los Santos purchased his Lotto Max and Extra ticket at the gift shop at Lethbridge's Chinook Regional Hospital, and won his prize by matching the last six digits from the Extra draw—3102528.