Alberta paramedic recalls treating critically injured teen not realizing it was her daughter
An Alberta paramedic is expected to tell her story of a recent response to a horrific crash where she treated a severely injured teenager, not realizing it was her own daughter.
Jayme Erickson is scheduled to discuss the loss of her daughter Montana, who was critically injured in a Nov. 15 crash outside Airdrie, Alta.
The paramedic attended to the teenager who was then airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre. Following her shift, RCMP visited Erickson's home to inform her that it was Montana who was the victim of the crash. The teenager died in hospital.
A livestream of Erickson's address to the media will be available here beginning at noon MST.
This story will be updated in the afternoon following Erickson's availability.
Calgary Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE AT NOON
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary in fair form this week; flurry risk overnight
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry removed from proceedings
One of the lawyers representing the core 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at the Public Order Emergency Commission was asked to leave the hearing room on Tuesday after a tense exchange with the commissioner overseeing the proceedings.
Pilot project at Canada-U.S. border crossing offers hope for stalled Nexus program
There's a glimmer of hope in the ongoing impasse between Canada and the United States over the Nexus fast-traveller program. The Canada Border Services Agency says the two countries are exploring 'shorter-term measures' to shrink a backlog of applications.
Russia's Gazprom threatens Europe gas cuts through Ukraine
Russian energy giant Gazprom has threatened to reduce natural gas supplies through the last pipeline heading to Europe via Ukraine, saying the amount it's supplying for Moldova is not ending up in the former Soviet republic.
Alta. man to be sentenced for 1st-degree murder in deaths of Hinton woman, toddler
Robert Keith Major will be back in an Alberta courtroom Tuesday morning when a three-day sentencing hearing starts for the convicted double murderer.
Suspect in Prince Rupert, B.C., shooting dies of self-inflicted injuries: RCMP
RCMP in Prince Rupert, B.C., say a man has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, hours after shooting and killing a woman in the north coast city.
Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club.
WATCH LIVE | Ministers were worried for their safety during 'Freedom Convoy' protest, inquiry told
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says federal cabinet ministers were worried about their personal safety from the outset of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in Ottawa because some demonstrators had posted online about targeting their homes.
We now know what Budweiser will do with the beer it can't sell at the World Cup
Qatar's last-minute decision to ban alcohol at World Cup stadiums has left Budweiser with loads of beer left on its hands. The company has an innovative solution to offload it.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to deliver televised address during dinner hour
Premier Danielle Smith is scheduled to deliver a televised address to Albertans this evening. Smith, who became leader of the United Conservative Party in early October, is to return next week to the legislature after winning a byelection in the constituency of Brooks-Medicine Hat.
-
Alta. man to be sentenced for 1st-degree murder in deaths of Hinton woman, toddler
Robert Keith Major will be back in an Alberta courtroom Tuesday morning when a three-day sentencing hearing starts for the convicted double murderer.
-
Canada gear up for first World Cup game in 36 years; Alphonso Davies fully fit
Long an afterthought behind hockey in their home country, Canada's soccer team is back in the World Cup for the first time since 1986 and opens Wednesday against a daunting opponent: second-ranked Belgium, a 2018 semifinalist.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver city council to vote on motion allocating funding for more police, nurses
Vancouver city council is expected to vote on a motion today launching a flagship promise by the city's new mayor to hire more police and mental health nurses, but the idea facing pushback.
-
Snowfall warning in effect on major stretch of B.C. highway
With wintery weather forecast to fall across the B.C. Interior, a snowfall warning is in effect for a stretch of the Coquihalla Highway.
-
Suspect in Prince Rupert, B.C., shooting dies of self-inflicted injuries: RCMP
RCMP in Prince Rupert, B.C., say a man has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, hours after shooting and killing a woman in the north coast city.
Atlantic
-
Federal consumer carbon price to expand to three Atlantic provinces next summer
Three Atlantic provinces will be subject to the federal consumer carbon price next summer, with their residents getting the quarterly rebate cheques meant to prevent households from being worse off financially as a result of the program.
-
Homicide rate dropped in the Maritimes in 2021, but gang-related killings increased: Statistics Canada
New numbers from Statistics Canada show the homicide rate decreased in all three Maritime provinces in 2021, but gang-related killings increased in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
-
Man found dead outside Moncton City Hall; death not considered suspicious
A man was found dead outside Moncton City Hall overnight.
Vancouver Island
-
Ladysmith Light Up and parade returns after years of pandemic cancellations
The beloved Ladysmith Light Up festival and parade is returning to the Mid-Island community this year, after two years of pandemic-related cancellations.
-
Opening of Victoria High School delayed to 2024
Construction at the historic Victoria High School has been delayed once again, according to the Greater Victoria School District.
-
Pacific FC hosting FIFA World Cup viewing parties in Victoria
To celebrate Canada's first appearance in the FIFA World Cup since 1986, fans are invited to join Vancouver Island's professional soccer team for a set of viewing parties as Team Canada takes the pitch in Qatar.
Toronto
-
Residents asked to be on lookout for fallen meteor that landed in Ontario
Scientists are calling on people in Ontario to keep an eye out for pieces of a meteorite that crashed down in the area this weekend.
-
Integrity complaint lodged against John Tory over robocalls placed on election day
A complaint has been filed with Toronto’s Office of the Integrity Commissioner regarding John Tory’s use of robocalls during the October municipal election.
-
Crossing the border in Ontario for Black Friday deals? Read this first
If you’re planning to drive into the United States later this week to take advantage of the Black Friday deals south of the border, officials on both sides are reminding travellers of what they can expect -- and how should they prepare -- for the journey.
Montreal
-
City of Westmount hit with cyberattack
The City of Westmount confirmed Monday evening that it was hit with a cyberattack, which has caused a computer outage and disabled the city's email servers.
-
Romaine calm! Small producers finding ways to avoid lettuce shortage and inflation by growing locally
Local producers are finding ways to avoid supply shortages of products like lettuce, while keeping inflation in check by growing products locally or avoiding buying from California.
-
Coroner's inquest into death of Montreal firefighter begins with rescued boater
The coroner's inquest into the death of a Montreal firefighter began Monday morning in Joliette, Que. by hearing from one of the boaters Lacroix was trying to save when he died.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ministers were worried for their safety during 'Freedom Convoy' protest, inquiry told
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says federal cabinet ministers were worried about their personal safety from the outset of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in Ottawa because some demonstrators had posted online about targeting their homes.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry removed from proceedings
One of the lawyers representing the core 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at the Public Order Emergency Commission was asked to leave the hearing room on Tuesday after a tense exchange with the commissioner overseeing the proceedings.
-
Feds announce $90 million for 270 new housing units in Ottawa
The federal government is earmarking more than $90 million to help build more than 270 new housing units in Ottawa, most of them affordable and below-market.
Kitchener
-
Driver charged after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
A 64-year-old school bus driver from Brant County has been charged with careless driving after a five-year-old child was dragged by a school bus.
-
Five Laurier football alumni on Grey Cup champion Toronto Argos
Five former Wilfrid Laurier University football players are celebrating a big win.
-
Five students displaced by fire in Waterloo, $250K in damage
A fire that caused $250,000 in damage has left five students without a place to stay.
Saskatoon
-
Missing northern Sask. man found dead: RCMP
A 47-year-old man missing since November 16 has been found dead, according to an RCMP news release.
-
Safety rules not followed, Sask. northern airline says
A small airline serving northern Saskatchewan has suspended two pilots pending an investigation into a failure to follow de-icing procedures.
-
Saskatoon plans for e-scooter rental pilot project
E-scooters will soon be available for rent in Saskatoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Man dropped off at Sudbury hospital clinging to life with gunshot wounds
Police in Greater Sudbury are dealing with a mystery after a gunshot victim was dropped off at Health Sciences North late Monday evening.
-
Ontario's doctors push province to create non-profit surgical centres for backlog
Ontario's doctors are pushing lawmakers to create specialized non-profit clinics to tackle a massive surgical backlog that worsened during the pandemic.
-
Wawa doctor named Ontario Family Physician of the Year
Dr. Anjali Oberai of Wawa has been named the 2022 Ontario Family Physician of the Year by the Ontario College of Family Physicians.
Winnipeg
-
Grenade found on Winnipeg man during arrest: police
The Winnipeg Police Service said a man was recently arrested carrying what appeared to be a live grenade with him.
-
Social media threat forces closure of Portage la Prairie school
A Portage la Prairie school is closed on Tuesday morning due to a threat made on social media.
-
System to give green lights to emergency vehicles could improve response times: report
A new report at Winnipeg City Hall says giving fire trucks and ambulances green lights on the way to calls would improve response times.
Regina
-
Poor conditions could be contributing factor to vacancy rate of government-owned housing
The condition of government-owned housing was debated in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Monday.
-
Here are the 5 former Riders drafted into the new XFL
Five players who spent time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders are taking their shot at the XFL when the league relaunches under new ownership in 2023.
-
Yorkton man $100K richer thanks to lottery win
A Yorkton, Sask. man is $100,000 richer thanks to the Extra he added to his Lotto Max ticket for the Oct. 21 draw.