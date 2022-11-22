Alberta paramedic recalls treating critically injured teen not realizing it was her daughter

An Alberta paramedic is expected to tell her story of a recent response to a horrific crash where she treated a severely injured teenager, not realizing it was her own daughter.

Jayme Erickson is scheduled to discuss the loss of her daughter Montana, who was critically injured in a Nov. 15 crash outside Airdrie, Alta.

The paramedic attended to the teenager who was then airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre. Following her shift, RCMP visited Erickson's home to inform her that it was Montana who was the victim of the crash. The teenager died in hospital.

