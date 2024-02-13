Alberta Parks launches new website for camping reservations
Campers wanting to book a site at an Alberta Parks campground will have to sign up for a new account and use a different website.
Reservations open next week but people can create their new account now and take a look at the new website, shop.albertaparks.ca.
Those familiar with the old booking system will notice new features including an easier way to find last-minute spots for the weekend and the ability to pay online for additional camping units on a site.
Tyler Dixon, an Alberta Parks ambassador, got a sneak peek at the site and says it will take people a while to get used to the new look, but it’s a little more streamlined and user friendly than the old one.
The new feature he’s most excited about is the ability to create your favorites list.
“If you go to a new campground you’re not familiar with, you can create a list so if you go back next season you don’t have to guess what site you liked,” Dixon said.
Previously, he said he used to make his own list on his phone but having it available on one site makes it more convenient.
Dixon says the “Camping This Weekend” feature is another welcome addition. That feature shows people which campsites are available for the upcoming weekend; a valuable tool for last-minute planners.
The only thing missing, according to Dixon, is the ability to purchase your Kananaskis Conservation Pass while booking your campsite.
(Supplied/shop.albertaparks.ca)
New reservations rules
According to Alberta Parks, reservations can still be made 90 days in advance for individual and backcountry camping, and 180 days for group and comfort camping.
Campers are now limited to booking 10 consecutive nights, as opposed to 14.
To prevent people from booking more dates than they need, which tends to happen during peak periods, campers who book 90 days in advance will not be able to change their arrival or departure date for 31 days. You can still cancel your reservation at any time.
Reservations cannot be moved or changed until the entire length of your stay is within the 90-day booking window.
The new website opens for bookings at 9 a.m. on Feb. 20, which is the first date campers will be able to reserve a site for the May long weekend.
BREAKING Alberta RCMP officer charged after records accessed to assist a 'foreign actor'
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with a 'foreign actor,' has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
One person taken to hospital after cougar attack in Banff National Park
A cougar attack in a popular wilderness area of Banff National Park has left one person with minor injuries.
Federal Court orders Trudeau and his justice minister to appoint more judges
A Federal Court judge has ordered Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet to fill judicial vacancies 'within a reasonable time,' after finding Ottawa has 'failed' at providing timely justice.
Toronto police investigating demonstration outside of Mount Sinai Hospital after Trudeau calls it 'reprehensible' antisemitism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling a demonstration – now under police investigation – outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday a 'reprehensible' display of antisemitism.
An Oregon resident was diagnosed with the plague. Here are a few things to know about the illness
Officials in central Oregon this week reported a case of bubonic plague in a resident who likely got the disease from a sick pet cat.
'91 open investigations': Tracking number given to people for Stanley cup orders belongs to Wilmot, Ont. woman
An Ontario woman got more than she bargained for after buying a pair of Stanley tumblers - other customers started calling her to ask where their cups were.
WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why
Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.
As pharmacare deadline looms, Singh mulls a future without NDP's deal with Liberals
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is mulling what it would mean for his party if the supply-and-confidence deal that ties his party to the Liberals should end prematurely.
