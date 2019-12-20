CALGARY -- Police in Calgary and southern Alberta have been told if they are going to run Checkstop programs this Christmas, they'll have to pay for them.

It used to be the provincial government would provide funding to help cover the cost of running the campaign aimed at stopping impaired driving over the holiday season, but this year's budget changed that.

The UCP announced it was freezing funding allocated for the Checkstops.

Nevertheless, police services say they are still going ahead with their routine despite the lack of money.

Lethbridge police say the already have one scheduled to take place this weekend.

Police have to deal with impaired driving throughout the year, officials say, but with all the holiday parties going on, they add it's a good time to step up their enforcement efforts.