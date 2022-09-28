Alberta's electric system restored after temporary switch to emergency power reserves
The Alberta Electric System Operator triggered a grid alert early Tuesday evening, switching to its emergency reserves for several hours.
AESO tweeted the initial alert at 6:14 p.m. and ended it at 8:45 p.m. saying "system conditions have returned to normal."
AESO confirmed to CTV News that the power supply concerns were the result of a planned outage of the Alberta - B.C. tie line as well as an unexpected general outage.
According to AESO’s website, grid alerts can be triggered by a variety of factors that affect power generation and electricity demand, including extremely cold or hot weather that drives up demand for heating or air conditioning systems.
With Wednesday’s temperatures potentially breaking a heat record, AESO’s website recommends consumers conserve their energy use, especially during the peak hours between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
