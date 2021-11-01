Alberta's NDP far ahead of UCP in annual fundraising
Alberta's New Democratic Party has raised more money from donors than the United Conservative Party for the fourth quarter in a row.
New figures published by Elections Alberta show the NDP raised just under $1.37 million in the third quarter of 2021. The UCP raised just over $1.24 million. To date, the NDP has raised more than $4 million, compared to slightly less than $2.6 million for the UCP.
Elections Alberta separates contributions into two groups based on whether they were more or less than $250.
The New Democrats earned 38.6 per cent of their third quarter contributions from donors contributing less than $250. For the year, the NDP has earned 38.9 per cent of its fundraising war chest from small donations.
The UCP gets a much higher percentage of its donations from large donors. In quarter three, 17.1 per cent of its money came from donations under $250. The trend holds for all of 2021, with 23.6 per cent of the UCP's money coming from small donations.
The Wildrose Independence Party had the third-strongest third quarter, raising more than $37,000. Donors have contributed more than $82,000 to the party this year.
The Alberta Party raised just over $30,000 in the third quarter, and over $109,000 for the year.
The quarterly contribution data is provided to Elections Alberta by the parties. The information is unaudited, and Elections Alberta says it cannot confirm its accuracy.
Correction
The initial version of this story included only party fundraising totals. It has been updated with constituency association fundraising totals.