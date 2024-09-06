Alberta's unemployment rate spiked in July, Edmonton's too

Alberta's unemployment rate soared to 7.7 per cent in August, while Edmonton's jobless rate climbed to become the second-highest of any Canadian city.

Statistics Canada released its August 2024 Labour Force Survey on Friday, which showed Alberta's unemployment rate jumping six-tenths of a percentage point from the month before.

The move means Alberta now has the third-highest unemployment rate in Canada behind Newfoundland and Labrador (10.4 per cent) and Prince Edward Island (8.2 per cent).

Employment in Alberta increased by 13,000 (+0.5 per cent) in August, after holding steady in June and July.

Edmonton, meanwhile, saw unemployment spike to 8.6 per cent in August from eight per cent in July.

Only Windsor, Ont. had a higher unemployment rate (9.1 per cent) out of the 36 cities surveyed.

Calgary's unemployment rate remained little changed, sitting at 7.5 per cent in August, compared to 7.6 per cent in July.

Lethbridge was also largely unchanged, sitting at 4.9 per cent compared to 4.8 the month before.

Nationally, the unemployment rate was 6.6 per cent in August, up from 6.4 per cent in July.

The Labour Force Survey examined the week of Aug. 11 to 17, 2024.