Alberta Theatre Projects kick off 50th season with pizza party and Paul Gross

    Paul Gross plays Sharky in the ATP production of The Seafarer, which runs through Nov. 10 at the Martha Cohen theatre. (Photo: Benjamin Laird) Paul Gross plays Sharky in the ATP production of The Seafarer, which runs through Nov. 10 at the Martha Cohen theatre. (Photo: Benjamin Laird)
    There’s free pizza and free insight into the making of The Seafarer Thursday night at Alberta Theatre Projects.

    Artistic Director Haysam Kadri will host a pre-show chat with Seafarer director Peter Pasyk to talk about the drama, by Irish playwright Conor McPherson.

    The Seafarer tells the story of a Christmas Eve unlike any other in Dublin, when Sharky comes home to care for his big brother, who has gone blind.

    He’s joined by drinking buddies Ivan and Nicky – and a stranger from long ago who ups the ante for Sharky.

    The dramedy marks the return of award-winning actor, director and writer Paul Gross to the Calgary stage.

    Before he went on to star in the CBS drama Due South and direct and act in films such as Men With Brooms and Passchendaele, Gross made his professional acting debut onstage at Theatre Calgary in a 1981 production of Mrs. Warren’s Profession and Farther West.

    Doors open for Thursday night’s Pizza Night performance of The Seafarer at 6:30 p.m.

    The Seafarer runs through November 10 at the Martha Cohen Theatre in Arts Commons. For more information, go here.

