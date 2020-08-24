CALGARY -- Health Minister Tyler Shandro is scheduled to unveil new support for cancer care in the province during an announcement Monday morning.

Details regarding the nature of the investment have not been released.

Shandro is slated to speak at 10:30 a.m. at the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary. A livestream of the announcement will be available here.

The investment comes as construction continues on the new Calgary Cancer Centre that is slated to open to the public in 2023.