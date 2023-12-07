Another seven weather records were set in Alberta on Wednesday, including one that was 123 years old.

The province has seen unseasonably warm weather this fall, and had already set seven new record temperatures the day before.

Of the places that broke records on Wednesday, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says Milk River had the hottest daytime high with 16 C.

Meanwhile, the town of Pincher Creek saw a record of 10.6 C set in 1900 broken when the mercury climbed to 12 C.

The following areas set a daily maximum temperature record on Dec. 6, according to ECCC:

Bow Island

New record of 15.1 C

Old record of 13.2 C set in 2000

Records in this area have been kept since 1961

Cardston

New record of 15.3 C

Old record of 12.2 C set in 1965

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Crowsnest

New record of 9.1 C

Old record of 8 C set in 1987

Records in this area have been kept since 1965

Medicine Hat

New record of 15.4 C

Old record of 14.7 C set in 1987

Records in this area have been kept since 1883

Milk River

New record of 16 C

Old record of 11.5 C set in 2020

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Pincher Creek

New record of 12 C

Old record of 10.6 C set in 1900

Records in this area have been kept since 1893

Waterton Park