Alberta town breaks 123-year-old weather record amid balmy temperatures
Carrie Field hits a tee shot on the Shaganappi Point golf course in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. Above average temperatures and a lack of snow has allowed some golf courses to open for play. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
Another seven weather records were set in Alberta on Wednesday, including one that was 123 years old.
The province has seen unseasonably warm weather this fall, and had already set seven new record temperatures the day before.
Of the places that broke records on Wednesday, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says Milk River had the hottest daytime high with 16 C.
Meanwhile, the town of Pincher Creek saw a record of 10.6 C set in 1900 broken when the mercury climbed to 12 C.
The following areas set a daily maximum temperature record on Dec. 6, according to ECCC:
Bow Island
- New record of 15.1 C
- Old record of 13.2 C set in 2000
- Records in this area have been kept since 1961
Cardston
- New record of 15.3 C
- Old record of 12.2 C set in 1965
- Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Crowsnest
- New record of 9.1 C
- Old record of 8 C set in 1987
- Records in this area have been kept since 1965
Medicine Hat
- New record of 15.4 C
- Old record of 14.7 C set in 1987
- Records in this area have been kept since 1883
Milk River
- New record of 16 C
- Old record of 11.5 C set in 2020
- Records in this area have been kept since 1994
Pincher Creek
- New record of 12 C
- Old record of 10.6 C set in 1900
- Records in this area have been kept since 1893
Waterton Park
- New record of 12.5 C
- Old record of 11 C set in 1987
- Records in this area have been kept since 1976