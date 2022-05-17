Alberta utilities watchdog denies company's offer of 'refund' on consumer bills
Alberta's utilities watchdog has shut down a plan from a power transmission company to give ratepayers a refund, saying the small cash payout proposed by AltaLink would ultimately cost consumers millions more than it returned.
"AltaLink's proposal would not result in a just and reasonable tariff even though it would provide Alberta's electricity customers with some modest relief on their electricity bills," says the decision from the Alberta Utilities Commission.
"AltaLink's proposal would immediately require … customers to pay back its 'refund' with interest and carrying charges over the next 46 years."
The decision, released Friday, comes after AltaLink — Alberta's largest electricity transmitter — twice asked the commission for permission to give consumers a refund. AltaLink said the opportunity for a refund was generated by slower-than-expected depreciation of some company assets.
"Alberta consumers are feeling the pressure of high energy prices on electricity bills,” said AltaLink president Gary Hart in a May 2 press release. “Because we won’t require these funds for an extended period of time, we believe it makes more sense to put this $120 million back into the pockets of Albertans who need it most.”
AltaLink's proposal would have reduced the average household bill by $5 a month.
But the commission pointed out the refund would have been financed by a bank loan, not cash. With interest, carrying charges and other fees, the loan would have ultimately cost more than $250 million by the end of its term — all of which would have been recouped from consumers.
"There is no persuasive reason why future customers should pay higher electricity rates for 46 years given the modest relief in 2022," the commission wrote.
"AltaLink's proposal is more properly characterized as a loan. Refunds do not have to be paid back by the person receiving the refund."
The commission calculated that not only would the refund be paid back more than double by those who received it, AltaLink would likely record an $85-million profit over the life of the deal, the commission said. And it rejected the company's own accounting for the impact of the proposed refund.
"The review panel found AltaLink's assumptions … unreasonable and designed to achieve a result, namely to show a net present benefit to consumers."
The commission also said AltaLink's concerns over the impact of inflation on its customers was "in contrast" to its request to increase executive base pay by 10 per cent.
"While we’re disappointed that the Commission has reached this decision, we respect their position," said AltaLink spokesman Scott Schreiner.
"AltaLink remains focused on delivering solutions to reduce the cost of its service to customers. As part of its Flat for Five commitment, AltaLink has delivered on its promise to not raise its rates during this five-year period."
The Consumers' Coalition of Alberta appeared before the commission to oppose AltaLink's proposed refund.
"When you look at all the consequences, all the costs were greater than this short-term benefit," said lawyer Jim Wachowich.
Wachowich suggested the refund was an attempt by the company to position itself as helping consumers in a time of high inflation. A better approach, said Wachowich, would be for AltaLink and other utilities to reduce their profit expectations.
"They didn't want to do that."
Commission spokesman Geoff Scotton said the decision was final and represented AltaLink's last avenue of appeal, short of requesting a special hearing before the Alberta Court of Appeal.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | Prince Charles offers remarks about reconciliation as Canadian tour begins
Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have arrived in St. John's, N.L., to begin a three-day Canadian tour that includes stops in Ottawa and the Northwest Territories.
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke on Monday night, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
Transport minister says feds not asking airlines to cut back flights amid delays
Canada's transport minister is dismissing claims that the federal government asked airlines to reduce their schedules and cancel flights to ease recent travel delays.
Regular travel and public health measures can't coexist: Canadian Airport Council
International arrivals at Canadian airports are so backed up, people are being kept on planes for over an hour after they land because there isn't physically enough space to hold the lineups of travellers, says the Canadian Airports Council.
Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant
Mariupol appeared on the verge of falling to the Russians on Tuesday as Ukraine moved to abandon the steel plant where hundreds of its fighters had held out for months under relentless bombardment in the last bastion of resistance in the devastated city.
Indian couple sue only son for not giving them grandchildren
A couple in India are suing their son and daughter-in-law -- for not giving them grandchildren after six years of marriage.
Drugs tunnel the length of six football fields links Tijuana, San Diego
U.S. authorities on Monday announced the discovery of a major drug smuggling tunnel -- running about the length of a six football fields -- from Mexico to a warehouse in an industrial area in the U.S.
Nestle is flying baby formula into America as shortage continues
Nestle is rushing baby formula into the United States via airfreight in a bid to ease a nationwide shortage that is unnerving parents around the country.
Biden condemns racism, mourns new victims at Buffalo shooting scene
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid their respects Tuesday at a makeshift memorial to the 10 people killed in the white supremacist attack in Buffalo, confronting again the forces of hatred he frequently says called him back to seek the White House.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Education to begin piloting science, French curricula in September
The Alberta government says revised curricula for science, French language, and French literature are ready to be tested in classrooms this fall.
-
Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon
The health minister and chief medical officer of health will update Albertans on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.
-
Alberta premier urges U.S. senators to convince Michigan to stop Line 5 shutdown
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is urging the U.S. government to convince Michigan to abandon its legal campaign against the Line 5 pipeline.
Vancouver
-
Sex offender who posed as modelling agent argues in appeal he'll be lower risk as he gets older
A British Columbia sex offenders who posed as a modelling agent, using "auditions" as a way to lure victims even after being charged, lost an appeal to change his sentence this month.
-
Border-crossing for boosters: Some frustrated B.C. residents heading to U.S. for more vaccine
With limited access to second boosters at home, a growing number of British Columbians have been considering a trip into Washington state for a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Why has Vancouver seen a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes? Expert says pandemic not the only factor
The COVID-19 pandemic may have marked a significant increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in Metro Vancouver, but one expert from the University of British Columbia says the Asian community has been blamed for other issues in the past, like housing costs.
Atlantic
-
Confusion over RCMP leadership roles marked early investigation of N.S. mass shooting
When a man disguised as a Mountie started killing people in northern Nova Scotia two years ago, there was considerable confusion over who was in charge of the RCMP operation, newly released documents show.
-
N.B. police officer who fatally shot Chantel Moore during wellness check testifies at inquest
The police officer who fatally shot a 26-year-old Indigenous woman during a wellness check in Edmundston, N.B., two years ago says he doesn't know why things escalated so quickly.
-
Woman dies from injuries after Halifax stabbing; police investigating homicide
A woman who was stabbed overnight in the Halifax area has died from her injuries.
Vancouver Island
-
West Coast Trail hiker who lost eye on hike now fighting brain infection
A West Coast Trail hiker remains in hospital after losing his eye in a fall and developing a brain infection. His son says they're determined to one day return and finish the hike.
-
B.C. whale observers worry humpbacks being harassed near Gulf Islands
The return of a mother humpback whale and calf to B.C. waters should be cause for celebration, but instead it's causing dismay for a coastal citizens' science group.
-
Victoria friends order beloved pizza from Ontario to B.C.
Two co-workers in Victoria got some cheesy satisfaction after they got pizzas delivered to British Columbia from their hometown of Windsor, Ont.
Toronto
-
Who are the voters in Ontario? Here's the breakdown
This map breaks down who the voters are in Ontario and how they cast their ballots in 2018. There are 124 ridings in Ontario—and each one is made up of a diverse population with key concerns about how the province is governed.
-
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke on Monday night, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
-
Canada’s first 'urban format' IKEA is set to open in downtown Toronto next week. Here's what to expect
Canada’s first “urban format” IKEA location is set to open in downtown Toronto next week. Here's what to expect.
Montreal
-
New mural remembers Fredy Villanueva, killed by a Montreal police officer
A new mural depicting Fredy Villanueva, who was killed by a Montreal police officer in 2008, has been unveiled.
-
Research group says whales that turned up in Montreal haven't been seen since Sunday
A marine mammal research group is reporting that the two minke whales spotted near Montreal last week haven't been seen for more than 48 hours.
-
Quebec health care by the numbers: New interactive chart highlights surgery and ER delays, GP waiting lists
After two-plus years of releasing almost daily COVID-19 data, Quebec’s health ministry expanded the offering Tuesday, by introducing an interactive table that paints a portrait of the healthcare system as a whole.
Ottawa
-
Here's where Prince Charles and Camilla will stop on their visit to Ottawa
Buckingham Palace has released new details on Prince Charles and his wife Camilla’s three-day tour of Canada next month, which includes a stop in Ottawa.
-
These two Ottawa restaurants are in the top 100 in Canada for outdoor dining
Two Ottawa restaurants have cracked OpenTable’s list of Canada’s best 100 restaurants for outdoor dining.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Ottawa Tuesday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting three new COVID-19 deaths in the city. The number of residents in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19 has dropped to its lowest level since early March.
Kitchener
-
'Just the good dreams are left': Local Indigenous group builds Reconciliation Dreamcatcher
A local Indigenous group has created a large dreamcatcher, as a way to move towards reconciliation.
-
'Unable to enjoy their backyards in peace': Neighbours of Flag Raiders share concerns as paintball business seeks approval
A contentious topic is back under review in Cambridge. City council is hearing from a number of delegates sharing their thoughts about a paintball company's land and whether it should be re-zoned.
-
Owners sell Niagara IceDogs to Brantford GM
The owners of the Niagara IceDogs announced Tuesday that they had decided to sell the team to Darren DeDobbelaer, the general manager of the Brantford Bandits and Brantford 99ers.
Saskatoon
-
Former Epic Alliance employee says firm 'pushed' for higher appraisals of homes it sold to investors
A former employee of Epic Alliance says the firm sometimes "pushed" for higher appraisals on homes sold to landlords and would rent to tenants who would "destroy" properties
-
Saskatoon police not allowed to wear 'Thin Blue Line' patch
Saskatoon Police Service officers are not permitted to wear Thin Blue Line patches, according to a report to the Board of Police Commissioners.
-
Gas theft up 76% in Sask. to start 2022: RCMP
Gasoline thefts in Saskatchewan are up 76 per cent in 2022 compared to the same time period last year, according to a recent RCMP report.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury woman seeks help with alcohol struggle, ends up losing driver's licence
A Sudbury woman who sought help for alcohol dependency and mental-health challenges ended up losing her driver's licence.
-
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke on Monday night, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
-
Highway 11 closed in South River
Traffic has come to a stand still on Highway 11 south of North Bay on Tuesday morning after a transport rolled over on its side, police say.
Winnipeg
-
Flooding prompts state of local emergency in Minnedosa
The Town of Minnedosa, Man., has declared a state of local emergency due to flooding in the region.
-
Amid flooding issues, Manitoba could see another 20 to 50 mm of rain this week
Southern Manitoba could be hit with another 20 to 50 millimetres of rain over the next few days.
-
Permanent public washroom to open in downtown Winnipeg
A permanent public washroom is set to open this month in downtown Winnipeg.
Regina
-
Gas theft up 76% in Sask. to start 2022: RCMP
Gasoline thefts in Saskatchewan are up 76 per cent in 2022 compared to the same time period last year, according to a recent RCMP report.
-
Here's how to limit bear encounters in Sask.
As Saskatchewan’s bear population comes out of hibernation, the provincial government reminds the public to be “bear aware” in its annual campaign outlining wilderness safety.
-
Saskatoon police not allowed to wear 'Thin Blue Line' patch
Saskatoon Police Service officers are not permitted to wear Thin Blue Line patches, according to a report to the Board of Police Commissioners.