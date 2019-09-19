The Alberta Institute for Wildlife Conservation is putting the call out for donations of fresh branches to feed two hungry moose calves in its care.

The organization takes in injured and orphaned wildlife at its facility, located near the hamlet of Madden.

The facility is asking anyone who is cutting trees over the next few weeks to donate any extra branches to keep the pair fed.

Officials say the two calves enjoy willow, poplar, aspen and Saskatoon branches with fresh leaves on them.

The institute says the branches need to be freshly cut, as the nutrients and sugars are key to the calves' diet.

AIWC says the calves could be released back into the wild as early as next month.

People can drop branches off at the centre every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the initiative, visit the AIWC on Facebook.

