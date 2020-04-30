CALGARY -- Albertans are more worried about the economy than health, according to a new poll by ThinkHQ, but most still believe public health should be the government’s primary concern during these unprecedented times.

"People are frankly more concerned about economic matters — jobs, the state of the economy and where it’s going — than they are about COVID itself," said Marc Henry, founder of ThinkHQ.

But when it comes to how the provincial government prioritizes its policy response, slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus and saving lives still comes first.

Henry says the poll responses show Albertans have an unusually solid understanding of the issues and are weighing them closely.

"People seem to understand the complexities of it," said Henry. "They are able to hold two thoughts in their mind at the same time even though they may seem to be contrary. In most peoples' minds it makes sense."

Some key figures from the poll:

77 per cent say they are "very concerned" about the economy

71 per cent are "deeply concerned" about unemployment

58 per cent are "very concerned" about the spread and impact of COVID-19

52 per cent say health outweighs economic concerns

28 per cent say health and economic concerns should be equal

The number of Albertans concerned with the economy and unemployment numbers are the highest ever recorded by ThinkHQ.

In general, concern over the threat posed by the novel coronavirus was higher among women and seniors and tended to increase with population density.

The poll also measured support for key public figures, where the numbers are also surprising.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical of health, is "off the charts" according to Henry, with 88 per cent approving of her leadership. The provincial government in general has 72 per cent approval for its handling of the pandemic, while 54 per cent disapprove of its handling of health care.

The leading complaints for health care were the ongoing contract dispute with doctors (48 per cent) and cuts to healthcare spending (38 per cent).

Another remarkable number - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had the support of 50 per cent of Albertans for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro is the only politician who did not receive positive ratings on his handling of COVID as 45 per cent disapproved with just 34 per cent supporting his efforts.

The representative poll released today was conducted April 22 to 26 and is considered accurate +/- 2.8 percentage points 19 times out of 20.