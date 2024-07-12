Alcohol believed to be a factor in early morning Okotoks, Alta. crash: RCMP

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash in Okotoks, Alta., that sent two people to hospital in serious condition.

RCMP and emergency crews responded to the area of Highway 7 between Southridge Drive and 32 Street in Okotoks at 3:45 a.m. on Friday, following a head-on collision.

Police said a delivery truck and a half-ton pick-up truck collided head-on, causing the pick-up to become engulfed in flames. Witnesses rushed in to pull the driver, a 27-year-old man, from the vehicle.

After the driver was pulled from the truck, police say he fled the scene on foot. Another civilian chased the man while calling 911.

The driver was located by RCMP shortly after near 32 Street.

RCMP said the 24-year-old man driving the delivery truck and the driver of the pick-up were both taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. There were no passengers in either of the vehicles.

The highway was cleared and traffic is back flowing normally after being diverted for several hours while emergency crews worked.

Police are investigating the incident and believe alcohol is a factor.