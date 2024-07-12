Alcohol believed to be a factor in early morning Okotoks, Alta. crash: RCMP
Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash in Okotoks, Alta., that sent two people to hospital in serious condition.
RCMP and emergency crews responded to the area of Highway 7 between Southridge Drive and 32 Street in Okotoks at 3:45 a.m. on Friday, following a head-on collision.
Police said a delivery truck and a half-ton pick-up truck collided head-on, causing the pick-up to become engulfed in flames. Witnesses rushed in to pull the driver, a 27-year-old man, from the vehicle.
After the driver was pulled from the truck, police say he fled the scene on foot. Another civilian chased the man while calling 911.
The driver was located by RCMP shortly after near 32 Street.
RCMP said the 24-year-old man driving the delivery truck and the driver of the pick-up were both taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. There were no passengers in either of the vehicles.
The highway was cleared and traffic is back flowing normally after being diverted for several hours while emergency crews worked.
Police are investigating the incident and believe alcohol is a factor.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Calgary returns to comfortable temperatures for the weekend
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 bodies believed to be from B.C. wash ashore Sable Island, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say a boat containing the bodies of two people believed to be from British Columbia washed ashore the Sable Island National Park Reserve earlier this week.
Poilievre says Trudeau a 'human pinata' at NATO, still won't commit to spending goal
Pierre Poilievre says NATO allies treated Prime Minister Justin Trudeau like a human pinata at the leaders' summit this week — but he still won't commit to the alliance's spending goal.
'It's scary': 3 Ontario men lose $373,000 to crypto investment fraud
Three men across Ontario are speaking out after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars to a cryptocurrency investment scam, including one man in Brampton who lost $226,000.
Here's why an expert thinks Biden redeemed himself during the press conference
With calls for Joe Biden to step down growing louder, many believe the U.S. president's press conference on Thursday was a 'make-or-break' moment.
A trucker found a 1-year-old boy alive on a Louisiana roadside after the child was abandoned amid storm Beryl, police say
A truck driver found a 1-year-old alive in a ditch off an interstate highway in Louisiana this week, a day after the boy’s 4-year-old brother was found dead near the same freeway in what investigators think was a case of abandonment around the time tropical storm conditions hit the area, authorities said.
Wolfville youth found dead after flash flood: N.S. RCMP
A youth who disappeared during a flash flood in Wolfville, N.S., Thursday night has died.
One person in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
One person has been hospitalized after falling from a swing ride at Canada's Wonderland.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez publicly list their house for sale
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have added a tiny bit of fuel to the fire surrounding their marriage. Amid speculation that the pair are struggling in their relationship after marrying about two years ago, the couple has listed their 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom California home for sale.
Black bear 'wreaked havoc' on car after being locked inside, RCMP say
A black bear accidentally got locked in a car in Coquitlam Thursday, destroying the interior before being freed by police.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Charges pending after toddler left in car in Walmart parking lot: Edmonton police
Charges are pending against a woman who reportedly left a toddler in a car last month.
-
Local teacher, author releases picture book about girls playing football
A local teacher has created a picture book about girls playing football. Alexandra Hoffman joined CTV Morning Live on Friday to talk about her book.
-
Alberta announces $44M to help businesses launch emissions-reduction projects
Alberta is investing $44 million to help small- and medium-sized businesses get innovative, emissions-reducing projects off the ground.
Lethbridge
-
Defence calls Coutts murder-conspiracy trial 'un-Canadian,' accuses RCMP of lying
A lawyer for one of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., says the trial is "un-Canadian" and alleges RCMP officers lied under oath.
-
Southern Alberta, East Kootenay fire risk grows to extreme as hot temperatures continue
As southern Alberta and the East Kootenay of British Columbia continue to see temperatures in the low-to-mid-30s, the risk of wildfires is continuing to grow.
-
Lethbridge health centre struggles to keep the elevators working
An elevator that has been broken since June 14 is leaving some long-term care residents stranded at St. Michael’s Health Centre.
Vancouver
-
Homicide team takes over investigation of Surrey shooting after victim dies from injuries
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of a shooting that happened in Surrey last week after the victim died of his injuries.
-
6 charged in connection with 'sophisticated' drug trafficking group: Vancouver police
Multiple people are facing charges in connection to what Vancouver police are calling a "sophisticated organized crime group."
-
'Mechanical difficulty' leads to cancelled ferry sailings
Ferry passengers hoping to travel between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island are being warned some sailings have been cancelled heading into the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
'Mechanical difficulty' leads to cancelled ferry sailings
Ferry passengers hoping to travel between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island are being warned some sailings have been cancelled heading into the weekend.
-
B.C.'s campfire ban begins Friday amid heightened wildfire risk
B.C.'s fire ban comes into effect on Friday as the province looks to smother the chances of human-caused wildfires.
-
Black bear 'wreaked havoc' on car after being locked inside, RCMP say
A black bear accidentally got locked in a car in Coquitlam Thursday, destroying the interior before being freed by police.
Saskatoon
-
Four Saskatoon workers taken to hospital following carbon monoxide exposure
Four workers were taken to hospital on Thursday after being exposed to carbon monoxide in a parking garage under construction in Saskatoon’s Evergreen neighbourhood.
-
Wildfire prompts evacuation alert along Manitoba-Saskatchewan boundary
A wildfire near a stretch of the Manitoba-Saskatchewan boundary has prompted evacuation warnings in some communities.
-
Saskatoon sees overnight thunderstorm, severe storm warning still in effect Friday
Environment Canada is warning Saskatoon residents of the possibility of severe thunderstorms developing Thursday afternoon.
Regina
-
These Sask. communities broke weather records on Thursday
Several communities in Saskatchewan set new daily maximum temperature records on Thursday as the heat continues to blanket the province.
-
Rare marine fossil found in eastern Saskatchewan
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
-
Traffic stop on route to Craven Country Thunder sees 75 tickets issued on first day
Thousands of country music fans who are making their way to Craven for Country Thunder may have encountered some delays due to an RCMP initiative.
Toronto
-
Higher speed limits are now in effect on stretches of 400-series highways in Ontario
Starting today, speed limits are now higher along a number of stretches of provincial highways, including Highway 401 and Highway 403.
-
'Ontarians can be the judge:' Taxpayers group wants grocers to sell spirits during LCBO strike
LCBO workers have now been on strike in Ontario for a full week and at least one group says it might be time for the government to consider allowing other retailers to sell alcohol.
-
Weekend road closures: Toronto Triathlon Festival to shut down EB Gardiner on Sunday
A slew of summer festivals are going to make life a little more difficult for drivers trying to get around the city this weekend.
Montreal
-
Montreal superhospital water situation resolving after major aqueduct failure
The situation at the McGill University Health Centre in Montreal is slowly resolving after a major aqueduct failure caused a reduction in water pressure at the superhospital.
-
Tear gas used as pro-Palestinian protesters, Montreal police clash
Pepper spray and tear gas were used as pro-Palestinian protesters and Montreal police clashed during a march one day after the McGill University encampment was taken down.
-
MainLine Theatre closed after water damage from downpour
The MainLine Theatre is forced to cancel its shows for the foreseeable future after rain flooded the theatre on July 10.
Atlantic
-
Wolfville youth found dead after flash flood: N.S. RCMP
A youth who disappeared during a flash flood in Wolfville, N.S., Thursday night has died.
-
2 bodies believed to be from B.C. wash ashore Sable Island, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say a boat containing the bodies of two people believed to be from British Columbia washed ashore the Sable Island National Park Reserve earlier this week.
-
Some residents 'feel defeated' after heavy rain, flash flooding in Nova Scotia
Less than two weeks before the anniversary of last year’s deadly flash flooding in parts of Nova Scotia, residents in some of those same counties have once again experienced heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
Winnipeg
-
'This space is long overdue': Manitoba government provides more details on safe consumption site
The Manitoba government has announced an initial price tag for the development of a safe consumption site in Winnipeg.
-
'We have to respond with compassion': Safety top of mind for downtown Winnipeg employees
As the number of people returning to downtown rises, the trend in crime has followed.
-
CFL fan looking to break Guinness World Record
A local CFL fan is hoping to set a new world record by seeing games played at all nine of Canada’s stadium in the span of 362.5 hours.
Ottawa
-
No swimming advisory continues for two Ottawa beaches
Ottawa Public Health says two local beaches remain unsafe for swimming, as water exceeds provincial bacterial standards.
-
Eastern Ontario driver with 'completely bald tire' on Hwy. 416 facing charges
The Ontario Provincial Police says a driver is facing charges after being caught driving on Highway 416 with a "completely bald tire" in North Grenville late Thursday night.
-
Ottawa police looking to identify suspect in commercial thefts across the city
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a female suspect involved with multiple commercial thefts in February across the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Mother of the 'miracle baby' found crawling by a highway faces a murder charge in older son's death
Three days after a 4-year-old boy's body was pulled from a southwest Louisiana lake, and two days after the child's 1-year-old brother was rescued while crawling beside an interstate highway, Louisiana authorities announced a murder charge against the children's mother.
-
One person in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
One person has been hospitalized after falling from a swing ride at Canada's Wonderland.
-
Benji Gregory, former child star on the '80s sitcom 'ALF,' dies at 46
Former child actor Benji Gregory, who played the young boy on the 1980s television sitcom 'ALF,' has died in suburban Phoenix. He was 46.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 2nd suspect arrested in Barrie car bombing
Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a car bombing in Barrie's west end last fall.
-
It's a no GO for Barrie train service to Union Station
Track work is forcing GO Transit to cancel Barrie rail rides for a day.
-
Gunshot-wounded patient arrives at RVH
Barrie police say officers are investigating after a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Kitchener
-
Tony Grace named new anchor of CTV Kitchener’s News at 6
CTV News Kitchener has some very exciting news to share! Tony Grace has been named the new anchor of CTV News at 6.
-
Mother searching for answers after son dies in OPP custody
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man inside a Rockwood, Ont. police cell.
-
Higher speed limits are now in effect on stretches of 400-series highways in Ontario
Starting today, speed limits are now higher along a number of stretches of provincial highways, including Highway 401 and Highway 403.
London
-
Woman arrested after pointing firearm: London police
A London woman is charged after pointing a firearm at somebody on Thursday, according to police. Around 12:45 a.m., police said a man was walking towards his car in the 400 block of King Street near Colborne Street, when he was approached by a woman.
-
NTP investigating 'possible weak tornadoes' over London
Earlier this week, rainfall warnings were issued across southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Lambton County and Elgin County.
-
Forcible confinement charge after downtown London incident
Around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, police said a woman approached her parked vehicle in the area of Kent Street and Talbot Street and saw a man she didn't know leaning up against it.
Windsor
-
Windsor police cracking down on intimate partner violence with six arrests
Windsor police officers have rounded up six people wanted on outstanding warrants for intimate partner violence (IPV) offences.
-
Windsor invests $1 million into cricket pitch at Derwent Park
The City of Windsor has invested $1 million into the first phase of construction for a full-size cricket pitch at Derwent Park.
-
Video: Coyote pups in Kingsville
A Kingsville man is sharing some adorable video of young coyote pups.