Alcohol suspected in multi-vehicle crash in Airdrie

Airdrie RCMP say alcohol is believed to be a factor in a three-vehicle crash Monday night.

Officials say police responded to a crash at the intersection of East Lake Boulevard and Meadowbrook Drive at 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 6.

They say a Dodge Durango was southbound when it turned eastbound onto Meadowbrook Drive.

At the same time, a Toyota Four-Runner was turning northbound from Meadowbrook Drive onto East Lake Boulevard.

Police say the two vehicles collided, with the Toyota heading northbound in the southbound lanes of East Lake Boulevard.

Police say a third vehicle, a Jeep Compass, collided with the Four-Runner.

Emergency crews attended the scene and the occupants were treated for minor injuries.

No charges have been laid, but RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.