Four arrested in drug bust in Medicine Hat, Alta.

Four people are facing a series of charges following a drug bust in Medicine Hat last month.

On April 11 and 30, Medicine Hat's Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) intercepted shipments of illegal narcotics during two traffic stops.

Police seized 500 grams of methamphetamine, 573 grams of cocaine and one vehicle in the operation.

Four Medicine Hat residents are facing charges:

Aaron Hotchen, 59;

Melissa Shpak, 34;

Terry Van Huizen, 31; and

Heidi Clampitt, 25.

Authorities say the investigation began in February after they received a number of complaints about drug activity in the city.

"Our team is focused on community safety and by intercepting the drug shipment before it reached the city, we have prevented these harmful substances from hitting the streets," said Staff Sgt. Ryan Thorburn, ALERT Medicine Hat, in a news release.

Court dates for the accused are not known.