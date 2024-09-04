Alleged Lethbridge drug house shut down by Alberta sheriffs

Alberta sheriffs have closed a problem property in Lethbridge, saying they were called to the home over alleged drug activity more than a dozen times since 2022.

During searches of the property in June and July, officers seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, two smoke hand grenades, a loaded rifle, stolen motorcycles and other stolen property.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods unit (SCAN) closed the home, located at 4518 28 Ave. South, for 90 days starting Sept. 4.

The community safety order bars people from the property until the closure period ends on Dec. 3.

The property will be boarded up and fenced off until then, and all the locks have been changed.

"Shutting down problem properties like this helps to eliminate illegal activity in our province," said Greg Medley, Alberta Sheriffs' deputy chief, in a Wednesday news release.

Since its inception in 2008, the SCAN unit has investigated more than 9,000 properties and has been granted 126 community safety orders.