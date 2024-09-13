Coaldale man charged with attempted murder after Lethbridge break-and-enter

Lethbridge police say a 28-year-old man is facing charges of attempted murder following a frightening attack on a woman inside her home this week.

At 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 10, police were called to a home in the 200 block of Mayor Magrath Drive North after a man attacked a 27-year-old woman in her home.

Officials say the man gained access to the home through an open window, then attacked the victim, who was asleep at the time.

He bludgeoned with her with an object, leaving her with serious head injuries before fleeing back out the window.

She was taken to Chinook Regional Hospital for treatment.

Police tracked down and arrested a suspect after obtaining security video, which helped identify him.

Corbin John Maxwell was arrested on Thursday without incident.

He is charged with attempted murder and housebreaking with intent.

Maxwell is expected in court on Sept. 17.