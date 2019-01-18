RCMP officials confirm April Irving, the woman charged in connection with the largest animal hoarding seizure in Alberta’s history, has been arrested and is being returned to the province.

In late 2014, SPCA members visited a rural property near Milk River as part of an investigation to suspected animal abuse. As a result of the investigation that continued into 2015, Irving surrendered 60 dogs and the SPCA seized an additional 141 dogs.

Irving was charged in connection with the deaths of five dogs. Authorities say the animals had starved to death.

The accused was released from custody and subjected to a number of conditions including being prohibited from owning animals.

Over the last 10 years, a total of 319 dogs have been seized from Irving during four raids conducted in two provinces.

Irving skipped a scheduled court date in February 2016 and remained on the run for nearly two years.

In early 2017, officials suspected Irving had relocated to Jamaica, adopted a pseudonym of Carol, and surrounded herself with dogs after a woman matching her description visited a veterinary clinic in the island nation seeking treatment for three dogs.

RCMP officials confirm Irving was apprehended by members of the Stonewall RCMP detachment in Manitoba on Thursday. Irvin’s father resides in the Stonewall area but RCMP will not confirm if the suspect was arrested on his property.

Irving is scheduled to be returned to Alberta in the coming days to face her charges.