

Glenn Campbell, CTVNewsCalgary.ca





CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane is a player you can’t help but root for.

He’s always been a smaller player, so Mangiapane has had to battle against the odds throughout his hockey career. The Flames forward says playing with a chip on his shoulder is natural for him.

“I wasn’t drafted into the Ontario Hockey League. I was passed up my first year in the NHL Draft,” he said.

“So yeah, I guess I’ve been doubted so I think every time I step onto the ice I just try to work my hardest.”

The Flames finally took a chance on Mangiapane in the sixth round, 166th overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft. And it’s paying off big-time.

Head Coach Bill Peters says it’s a great story.

“There were a lot of doubters,” he said.

“He proves people wrong and now he’s getting a real good opportunity and he’s taking advantage of it.”

Mangiapane is listed at 5-ft.-10 (177 cms) and 184 pounds but he plays much bigger than his size.

Rasmus Anderson knows him as well as anyone. He played with Mangiapane in the OHL with the Barrie Colts and now in the NHL with the Flames.

Anderson was asked to describe Mangiapane’s style of play.

“One word to describe it, annoying to play against,” he told CTV after Tuesday morning’s practice.

Mangiapane is playing on a line with Mikael Backlund and Matthew Tkachuk and the trio has found some nice chemistry of late.

Tkachuk says he loves the way Mangiapane plays.

“He’s not the biggest guy out there but he plays big. He always gets in on the puck first and it seems like he has the puck a ton,” he said.

Mangiapane says tenacity is a big part of his game and he knows no other way to play.

“I’ve been playing against big guys my whole life,” he said.

“I just go into the corners against them and use my speed to get in there and turn pucks over.”

Mangiapane is proof that if you work hard enough, your dreams can come true. He says he doesn’t mind being an inspiration to kids because when he was younger he was also inspired.

“I always looked up to Martin St. Louis,” Mangiapane revealed.

“He was a smaller guy so I figured if he was a smaller guy playing in the NHL, why can’t I? So I mean yeah, if you don’t get drafted it’s not the end of the world or anything like that.”

Mangiapane and the Flames are back in action Wednesday night when they close out their home stand against the Dallas Stars.