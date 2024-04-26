Calgary man sentenced to 30 months after downtown stabbing spree

A Calgary man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in a downtown stabbing spree last year that sent multiple people to hospital.

Police started receiving calls about a man with a knife in the 600 block of Fifth Avenue S.W. at 12:45 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Callers reported the man had stabbed four people, assaulted two others and damaged a vehicle.

Chad Elliott Carrick, 30, was arrested and charged with four counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault and one count of mischief.

On Thursday, Carrick was sentenced to 30 months behind bars.

Taking into account time already served, Carrick has 11 months left, followed by two years of probation including a number of conditions, such as a weapons prohibition.