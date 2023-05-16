Alta. oilpatch once again shuts in some production as wildfires rage

Some oil and gas companies in Alberta are once again shutting in production as hot and dry conditions exacerbate the wildfire situation in the energy-producing province. The Edson Forest Area wildfire is shown in a Thursday, May 11, 2023 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Twitter-Alberta Wildfire

