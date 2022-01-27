Amber Alert cancelled after Calgary boy found safe
An Amber Alert has been cancelled after police say a two-year-old boy was discovered safe in a Calgary home Thursday evening.
Police confirmed the child was in their custody and safe Thursday night.
Earlier Thursday, an Amber Alert was issued after police say a two-year-old boy was abducted by his mother from downtown Calgary Thursday afternoon.
Police said the mother was in custody and charges are pending.
The investigation continues.
