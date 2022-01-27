Amber Alert issued after police say 2-year-old Calgary boy abducted

An Amber Alert has been issued after police say a two-year-old boy was abducted by his mother from downtown Calgary Thursday afternoon.

Calgary police say Hawkin Gerald Thomas was abducted at approximately 2:30 p.m. after a supervised visitation by his mother, 40-year-old Tamara Jean Vanderjagdt, from the 1900 block of Ninth Avenue S.E.

Tamara is believed to be traveling in a brown 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, with Alberta licence plate NLY 991, and was last seen westbound on Ninth Avenue S.E., going past Blackfoot Trail.

The boy is described as white, with blonde hair, who was last seen wearing a red sweater, green boots and camouflage sweatpants.

Tamara is described as white, 162 cm (5'4") with a slim build. She has red hair and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and red pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 9-1-1.