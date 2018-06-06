Pylons and detours will be commonplace on Calgary roads over the coming months as crews are set to tackle 29 major construction projects and more than 40 repaving tasks.

According to the City of Calgary, a total of $441 million has been budgeted for the projects ($408M for major transportation projects and infrastructure work and $33M for pavement rehabilitaton)

“With this investment, we are keeping Calgarians moving while also supporting our economy by creating over 3,500 jobs,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi in a released statement. “Once completed, this work will lead to improvements in travel, mobility and safety for people who walk, drive and cycle, also enabling continued development and growth in our city.”

“Construction is never convenient while it’s happening, but the results of all this work will be worth it.”

City officials say construction will occur in every quadrant of the city and efforts will be made to mitigate the affect on motorists. Plans are in place to minimize impact during rush hour commutes and to coordinate the timing of projects and detours.

Troy McLeod, director of City of Calgary Roads, encourages drivers to take extra caution in construction zones. “We would like to take this opportunity to remind Calgarians that the road is our crew’s office and we want to make sure they go home safe," said McLeod. "We ask that you please adhere to all signage posted and help our workers get their jobs done safely and effectively.”

Major repaving projects planned for this summer include:

14 Street W

Barlow Trail

Memorial Drive

Heritage Drive

A full list of the repaving projects, that will cover 212 lane kilometres of road, is available at City of Calgary – 2018 Paving Program

For a map and complete list of City of Calgary transportation projects visit 2018 Major Transportation Construction Projects