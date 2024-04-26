Warmer, windy Saturday ahead for Calgary

It will warm up tomorrow, but it will also be gusty at times.

It’s the gusts out of the south and SW that will help drive our temperatures above normal. Expect gusts up to 50 km/h. There will be a good amount of sunshine throughout the day. There is a chance of a suppertime isolated shower or non-severe thunderstorm in Calgary.

Even warmer on Sunday. There is system that will roll in late Monday that will bring in suppertime showers, changing to snow overnight into Tuesday. By then temperatures will drop again.

