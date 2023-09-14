Animal cruelty sentence could be longest in Canadian history
WARNING: The following story contains disturbing content that may trigger some readers
Sentencing submissions are underway for Calgarian Aleeta Raugust, diagnosed as a psychopath, who has pled guilty to nine counts of animal cruelty.
Raugust, now 26 years old, tortured nine cats after adopting them. She admitted to killing at least seven of them, but said there were others she threw in the river.
The Crown is seeking a sentence of eight to 10 years in prison, which if granted would make it roughly triple the longest previous sentence in Canadian history for animal abuse.
In a victim impact statement, Raugust’s mother said she had a good childhood with every opportunity and support. She added that Raugust had trouble fitting in.
After not seeing Aleeta for months, her mother said she expected to see some remorse, but “saw only darkness in her eyes, but she was only concerned about where she would sleep if she was released.”
A psych report also reported Raugust reported taking video of “two or three” of the cat tortures, watching them repeatedly over several months before deleting them.
The Crown argued the unusually high sentence would be justified by the number of offences, the severity of the facts and the “bleak” prospects of rehabilitation.
A decision is expected Thursday afternoon.
