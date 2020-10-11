CALGARY -- About a week after an outdoor recreation item went missing from a plaza in downtown Calgary, a good-hearted resident has replaced it.

CTV News first reported about a foosball table set up outside a pizza shop in Bridgeland going missing last Monday.

The owner of the Roma's Pizzeria, Ahmad Abdulghani, said he put the table out in July and found it had become a big hit.

However, sometime between 10 p.m. on Oct. 4 and 9 a.m. on Oct. 5, the table disappeared.

But the generosity of Calgarians prevailed as the plaza now has another foosball table to replace it.

For those of you who saw the story about our stolen Foosball table I’m pleased to say there’s a wonderful human who donated one to the plaza. Not sure who it was but Ahmad from the pizza shop said “There are always more good people than bad!” #goodwins #bridgelandlove pic.twitter.com/3zL5xQcHo1 — Ali McMillan (@mcmillan_ali) October 8, 2020

It isn't known who donated the replacement table and there have been no leads on who removed the first one.