Advertisement
Anonymous donor replaces foosball table in Bridgeland
The generosity and resilience of Calgarians has shone through in Bridgeland as an anonymous donor replaced a foosball table that went missing Oct. 4. (Twitter/@mcmillan_ali)
CALGARY -- About a week after an outdoor recreation item went missing from a plaza in downtown Calgary, a good-hearted resident has replaced it.
CTV News first reported about a foosball table set up outside a pizza shop in Bridgeland going missing last Monday.
The owner of the Roma's Pizzeria, Ahmad Abdulghani, said he put the table out in July and found it had become a big hit.
However, sometime between 10 p.m. on Oct. 4 and 9 a.m. on Oct. 5, the table disappeared.
But the generosity of Calgarians prevailed as the plaza now has another foosball table to replace it.
It isn't known who donated the replacement table and there have been no leads on who removed the first one.